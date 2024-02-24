After years of joking about being single and her dating life, Amy Schumer found love with husband Chris Fischer.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2017 that Schumer was dating Fischer, a celebrity chef. They got engaged within a few months of seeing one another.

“The way that my now-husband proposed was so worthless,” Schumer jokingly lamented during her Saturday Night Live monologue in May 2018. “It was a dumb proposal. It was the morning. I was still asleep. He threw the box at me and said ‘I got you this.’ But that’s a realistic proposal.”

After a short engagement, Schumer and Fischer wed in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in February 2018. Since then, their romance has continued to heat up.

“Chris loves Amy so much. He loves when she is wild and unapologetic,” a source exclusively told Us in April 2022. “It’s one of his favorite things about her. When she is anxious he loves calming her down and being that support for her.”

The actress and Fischer expanded their family in May 2019, welcoming son Gene after a difficult pregnancy. (Schumer battled hyperemesis gravidarum.)

Ahead of Gene’s birth, Fischer was diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Schumer has been candid about what the diagnosis could mean for Gene.

“I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism,” Schumer said on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast in March 2022. “Parents have different journeys with this. Having a child with severe autism is beyond my imagination difficult. But if Gene does wind up having ASD, I’m not looking for the signs in a way that are upsetting. I’m not hoping either way. You can see some signs, but the diagnosis doesn’t come until later and I can say honestly, I don’t have a preference either way. You just want your kids to be healthy and happy.”

Scroll below for Schumer and Fischer’s complete relationship timeline:

November 2017

Us exclusively confirmed that Schumer was dating Fischer after they were spotted looking cozy on a date night in New York City.

One month later, her friend Bridget Everett told Us that “Amy’s very happy” in her newfound relationship.

February 2018

Schumer and Fischer wed at a beachfront house in Malibu, California, with stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow in attendance.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute,” a source told Us. “Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

March 2019

Fisher was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and Schumer has made sure to be his No. 1 supporter.

“It’s been positive for our family to have [Chris] diagnosed. I understand so much more about his behavior and it’s given him so many tools,” Schumer later said on SNL in November 2022. “Even though these past couple years with the pandemic has been so stressful, [I told him] this time being with you, being with our son have been the best years of my life.”

May 2019

Several months after Schumer and Fischer’s wedding, they announced that she was pregnant. Son Gene was born on May 5.

While they initially planned for Gene’s middle name to be Attell after friend David Attell, they changed it in late 2020 after fans noted it sounded like the word “genital.” Gene’s middle name is now David.

June 2020

Fischer taught Schumer core kitchen skills during the coronavirus pandemic for their Max docuseries, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

“I didn’t really realize that I could make anything,” she quipped in the June finale. “It was a roller-coaster. It was really fun and really rewarding. … I think I got, like, the biggest gift ever that I got to learn from you. It all just feels possible [and] I’m really proud that I know how to make things now.”

September 2022

Schumer underwent a procedure to remove her uterus after battling painful periods and endometriosis. When she recovered in the hospital, Fischer stayed by her bedside for support.

February 2024

While the couple keeps their relationship low-key, they make occasional red carpet appearances together. Fischer couldn’t help but dote on his wife at the season 2 premiere of her Life & Beth series ahead of their wedding anniversary.