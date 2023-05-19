Taking their romance out on the town. Ariana Madix and her new man, Daniel Wai, stepped out for a double date night with her Vanderpump Rules costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

After attending an event at the New York City concert venue Webster Hall on Thursday, May 18, the couples went out to dinner together at the Cathédrale restaurant at the Moxy Hotel in the East Village, according to pictures obtained by Page Six.

For their Big Apple outing, Madix, 37, sported a black blazer, pants and boots, which she paired with a nude top and white purse. Wai matched her look with a black bomber jacket, jeans and a gray hoodie. Shay, 38, dazzled in a glittering gold pantsuit, while her husband, 32, rocked a sheer black shirt and leather pants.

Shay shared several glimpses into their fun night — which also included hanging out with fellow Bravolebrities Madison LeCroy, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard — via her Instagram Story. She shared several videos of herself and the group jamming out to a T-Pain performance, as well as posed for a stylish mirror selfie with Davies. (The pair share a 2-year-old daughter, Summer Moon Honey.)

Thursday was not Madix and Wai’s first NYC date night. Earlier this month, the duo attended a New York Yankees game together, as well as enjoyed a romantic dinner in celebration of the fitness coach’s birthday. Wai shared a pic of them holding hands at the dinner table via his Instagram Story on May 3. The twosome were first publicly linked last month at Coachella after meeting at a wedding.

The more recent double date also comes one day after Pump Rules’ dramatic season 10 finale, during which Madix confronted her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, about his affair with costar Raquel Leviss. Us Weekly confirmed in March that the couple of nine years had called it quits amid revelations about Sandoval’s infidelity — which was subsequently dubbed “Scandoval.”

During the episode, the TomTom cofounder, 39, alleged that they were going through many issues prior to their breakup, including that they had “no sex life” and that Madix “put pressure” on him to stay together. Their troubles led him to find a “support system” in his friendship with Leviss, 28.

“Don’t you dare talk to me about a deep connection. I can’t believe you,” Madix emotionally told her ex. “I regret every moment I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You are worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you. Hear my words and know that is how I feel about you. I regret ever loving you.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She went on to state that she would never speak to him again, and later doubled down on her words in a The New York Times profile published on May 18. “I have nothing to say to them,” she told the publication, adding, “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Shay, for her part, has been a support system for Madix through the scandal and was even with her friend when she was first spotted with Wai at Coachella in April. Her emotions about the situation, however, led to a physical altercation between her and Leviss.

Though the latter claims Shay punched her during the fight, Shay denied her claims on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April. “As you see I can’t really form a proper fist,” she told host Andy Cohen. “There’s a shove and there’s a punch and I did not punch her.”

The incident led Leviss to file a restraining order against her costar, which she later dropped following filming for the Pump Rules season 10 reunion on March 23.