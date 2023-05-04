What started at Coachella doesn’t end at Coachella. Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai’s rumored romance continues to grow, as the Vanderpump Rules star celebrated his birthday alongside him in New York City.

The fitness coach shared a sweet snap of him and Madix holding hands via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 3, one day before his birthday. In addition to their dinner date, he and the Bravo star, 37, attended the New York Yankees game on Tuesday, May 2.

“Good day for new [sic] York sports,” the Virginia Tech alum captioned an Instagram Story of his view at Yankees Stadium on Tuesday. Madix, for her part, reposted a pic from the Yankee’s Instagram Story, shouting out her attendance at the game. “Biggest thank you ever to @yankees for an amazing night and a WIN!” the Florida native — who was on the East Coast after attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 29 — wrote.

The pair’s latest outing comes weeks after they were spotted kissing at Coachella on April 16, one month after news broke of her split from ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Following their make-out session, a source clarified to Us Weekly on April 17 that Madix “isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship,” adding that she had “an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel.”

Madix was later spotted dropping Wai off at LAX on April 18, and the two packed on the PDA before Madix bid the New York native farewell to catch his flight home.

Despite keeping things casual, Madix’s fellow Pump Rules costar Lala Kent gave her stamp of approval. “[Ariana’s] like ‘Heartbreak what? Like, I’m solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man,’” Kent, 32, said on the April 26 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “She’s looking at everything] like, ‘Look at my life. I’m happy.’ She said [to me], ‘Wow, I don’t have anxiety anymore. This is strange.’”

Wai seemingly hinted at another date night with Madix by posting a pic of himself and a mystery person posing in sneakers on Monday, May 1.

Sandoval, 39, meanwhile, told TMZ on April 18 that he is “really happy” to see his ex moving on. When asked whether he hopes his Fancy Af Cocktails coauthor — whom he previously dated for nine years — finds new love, he added, “Yes, I do [want that. I really do.”

Earlier that month, the musician gave new insight into his and Madix’s split. “I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” he claimed on the April 11 episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast.

He added: “We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew.”

Pump Rules fans will get an inside look at the former couple’s breakup on the reality show’s season 10 finale. In an explosive teaser for the May 17 episode shared by Bravo on Tuesday, Madix dramatically tells the TomTom cofounder, “I regret ever loving you.”