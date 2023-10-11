Tyler Cameron is strictly looking forward — not back — when it comes to his dating life.
During the Wednesday, October 11, episode of Lala Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast, Cameron, 30, answered a question about whether he considered any of his exes “the one that got away.”
“I am glad they all went away,” he quipped. “Because if I look back now I am like, ‘Thank God that didn’t work out because I wouldn’t be where I am today.’ I think every rejection or failure has gotten me to a better place.”
Cameron said there was “not one” relationship he regretted ending. “I have gone back and tried to check those boxes. And those boxes don’t check,” he added. “The math ain’t mathing no more.”
The reality star’s personal life has been a hot topic since he appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. After finishing as the runner-up, Cameron briefly dated Gigi Hadid before being linked to Stassie Karanikolaou, Juliette Porter and Jilissa Ann Zoltko.
Cameron later moved on with model Camila Kendra before their split in August 2021 after less than one year together. He has since had a brief romance with Paige Lorenze before confirming their breakup in August 2022.
The Special Forces star also sparked romance rumors with Kristin Cavallari multiple times. In April 2022, Cameron appeared in a promo video for Cavallari’s Uncommon James brand in Palm Springs, but they both shut down rumors that they were dating.
The pair made headlines earlier this year when footage of them spending New Year’s Eve together circulated. Cameron and Cavallari, 36, who were seen getting cozy on the dance floor, were joined by Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes.
Cameron recently shared how his search for The One has changed after he rose to stardom.
“I think before, to be completely honest, I went through dating as like, ‘I’m just a little kid from a small town, like, now I’m in L.A., New York. I didn’t come this far just to date somebody back in the small town. Like I’m gonna take a crack at models, actresses, and all these things,’” he recalled on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast earlier this month. “I did all that and I’m like, ‘Well, this got me nowhere.'”
He continued: “I was dating a girl and everything she cared about was everything I didn’t care about. Money, fame, all these things. All I cared about was wanting to have a family, live a certain lifestyle. She wanted a private jet, boats, all these things.”
Cameron is now looking for a “simple” connection. “I want to have land, I want to live on the water and just be with my kids,” he said. “I want to coach high school football and like that’s it. I don’t think a lot of people can fit into that.”