Off the market! Amid speculation regarding Cazzie David’s relationship status, multiple reports confirmed that she’s in a relationship with the late Mac Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick.

Page Six and Entertainment Tonight report that the twosome have been together for more than one year, meeting shortly before the musician’s death.

After the pair had been dating for a while, the No One Asked for This author, 27, and her beau, 32, purchased a joint home together. Us Weekly confirms that the private couple bought a four-bedroom residence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, earlier this year.

While Larry David’s daughter and her boyfriend have yet to publicly address their romance, she previously gushed about being in a “healthy” relationship.

“It works really well … once you’re in a relationship with that person, you’re constantly trying to get back to this time when it was amazing,” the Massachusetts native said during a September appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Once you’re in a healthy relationship, you almost feel like they don’t even like you. Not that they don’t, but it’s because it’s healthy. You don’t need to text all day every day. You could even go a day where you don’t text at all or that they don’t say that you’re literally the most incredible person they’ve ever met in their entire lives.”

During the podcast interview, Cazzie even compared her budding relationship to a past toxic one, accusing a former partner of “love bombing,” which is a manipulation tactic that involves overwhelming affection and kind gestures.

“If someone hurts your feelings and they genuinely don’t care how it’s affected you, that is, like, the biggest sign ever,” the Umbrella Academy star explained at the time. “At first, I thought it was a joke. After, I said I would obviously have sex more with them and was apologizing — I was genuinely humiliated.”

Before the Emerson College alum was linked with the artist, whose brother (real name Malcolm McCormick) died in 2018, she dated Pete Davidson for two years. The pair later split in 2018, shortly before the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star started dating Ariana Grande. (The Voice mentor, also 28, had previously dated the “Spins” crooner before his death.)

“[I had] a newfound sense of acceptance and relief,” the Eighty-Sixed director wrote in her May 2018 collection of essays about her split from the comedian. “My brain was allowing room for other observations and thoughts and the f–king songs finally stopped being stuck in my head.”

While McCormick, for his part, has kept a relatively private profile following his brother’s tragic death, he opened up about memorializing his sibling last month.

“We’re [my mom and I] navigating the same impossible thing together,” he told Interview magazine in November about Sam Mason’s Everybody Loves Malcolm music video. “We both felt the same sense of nostalgia in Sam’s work — this combination of looking forward and backward at once. I don’t know, it made things feel OK, and sometimes things really don’t feel OK. … It’s just, everybody loved Malcolm. Everybody still loves Malcolm. The team that he spent his days recording within The Sanctuary stayed close, and then you came in and brought this new dimension with you.”