Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz showed off their amour during a low-key date night in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.

Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, were photographed holding hands outside the Costes restaurant on Friday, September 29, wearing coordinating ensembles. The Magic Mike star looked fall-ready in a long, grey peacoat, which he donned over a black button-down and matching trousers. Kravitz, for her part, also wore black and paired it with a beige trench coat and a red handbag. Kravitz’s purse even perfectly matched the color of her manicure.

The couple have been in Paris for the spring/summer 2024 runway presentations, including the Saint Laurent show on Wednesday, September 27. They were spotted twinning in black for the fashion show before leaving the venue hand-in-hand.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Tatum and Kravitz started dating after meeting on the set of her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Related: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s Relationship Timeline Sparks flying on set! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are the latest celebrity couple to taking their working relationship to the next level. The actor previously found love with his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan while filming the 2006 movie. The twosome subsequently wed in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013. Five years later, fans […]

“They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too.”

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly, between 2009 and 2019. He later moved on with singer Jessie J before they went their separate ways in 2020. Kravitz, for her part, married Karl Glusman in May 2019 before they split less than two years later.

While Tatum and the Batman actress have made several public appearances together — including at the Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner earlier this month — they primarily keep their connection to themselves.

Related: All of the Stars at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris: Photos It’s Paris Fashion Week — and Dior put on an unforgettable show with star-studded attendees. Celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more got dressed to the nines to enjoy the French fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 show on Tuesday, September 26. For the event, Lawrence kept it classy in a button-up white blouse […]

“You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it,” Kravitz told GQ in a November 2022 profile. “[Channing is] just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The two, however, are not looking to rush into the next steps of a relationship.

“They’ve both been there, done that, and it didn’t work out, so there are no plans for an engagement,” a second source told Us in June. “It also makes them happier to just let things unfold organically. They are perfectly happy with where things are and cherish [their] special relationship.”