Even former President Donald Trump is weighing in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s blossoming love story.

“I wish the best for both of them,” Trump, 77, told The Daily Caller in an interview published on Friday, September 29. “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

Swift and Kelce, both 33, made headlines this past week after the pop star attended Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24. As Swift cheered on the tight end alongside his mom, Donna Kelce — even chest-bumping and high-fiving a friend in excitement — fan frenzy reached a fever pitch. The two were later spotted leaving together in a convertible before spending the rest of the night celebrating at a private event with Travis’ teammates, where they were photographed cozying up together.

Swift’s Chiefs game appearance came after Travis revealed he invited her to see him in his element at Arrowhead Stadium after attending her Eras Tour concert at the same venue in July.

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Swift showed up to support the NFL star three days later, leaving everyone from Swifties to the NFL invested in their relationship. Bill Belichick outed himself as a fan of Swift during a September episode of The Greg Hill show — calling her the “biggest catch” of Travis’ career — while Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked he played matchmaker for the duo during a post-game press conference. “I set them up,” he quipped to reporters.

The NFL itself has also shown its love for Swift since Sunday’s game. In a Friday, September 29, promo trailer for the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the New York Jets, Travis can be seen entering the field as Swift’s hit “Welcome to New York” plays in the background. “Taylor Made for Sunday Night,” the official NBC Sunday Night Football Twitter account captioned the social media video.

No one, however, was more thrilled about Swift attending his game than Travis. The athlete couldn’t help but praise the pop star during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” Travis gushed to brother Jason Kelce about the event. “It was absolutely electric.”

Trump, meanwhile, is no stranger to sharing his opinions on Swift. In 2018, he criticized her for endorsing Senate candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her adopted home state of Tennessee’s election.

“I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about [Blackburn],” he quipped in response. “Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

Swift, meanwhile, addressed Trump’s remarks during her 2020 Netflix documentary Ms. Americana. When her publicist pointed out she might receive backlash from Trump for speaking out against Blackburn. Swift simply responded, “F—k that. I don’t care.”