A subtle response? Gigi Hadid made a rare — but pointed — comment about dating shortly after Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Irina Shayk.

The Next in Fashion cohost, 27, reposted an image of an older woman named June via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 18. In the pic, June can be seen holding up a whiteboard with her best dating advice: “Don’t.”

Hadid didn’t add any additional commentary to the photo, which was initially shared as part of a large slideshow with other words of wisdom from older people about finding love. One woman’s whiteboard teased, “Make sure he has a loaded wallet,” while another’s read, “Yes please I would like to go on a date.”

The supermodel’s playful post came days after an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that DiCaprio, 48, and Shayk, 37, partied together at the first weekend of Coachella. According to the source, the Titanic actor and the Russia native shared a few “cheek kisses” as they chatted at a pre-festival bash on Saturday, April 15, in Palm Springs, California. Stella Maxwell was also spotted nearby.

DiCaprio previously dated Camila Morrone — who also attended the annual music festival — for four years before Us confirmed their split in August 2022. One month later, a source exclusively told Us that the Revenant star had “his sights set on” Hadid.

“He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life,” a second insider revealed in September 2022, adding that DiCaprio has “always had a soft spot” for the Guest in Residence founder.

While the pair’s romance appeared to fade earlier this year, they bumped into one another at the birthday party of mutual friend and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in February. Weeks later, Hadid and the Wolf of Wall Street actor reunited at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva‘s Annual Pre-Oscar Party.

“Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night,” an onlooker exclusively told Us in March. “There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side.”

As reconciliation rumors continued to swirl, a source revealed last month that Hadid and DiCaprio are still “into each other” but might not be on the same page about what they want. “Gigi isn’t looking for a quick fling,” the insider added.

The California native was previously in a long-term relationship with Zayn Malik. She and the One Direction alum, 30, dated on and off for five years before calling it quits for good in October 2021. They welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.