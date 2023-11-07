Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is sharing how she really feels about Mauricio Umansky amid his marital woes.

“I wouldn’t mind going on a date with Mauricio, just putting it out there,” the Shahs of Sunset star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon. “Yeah, he’s hot.”

Gharachedaghi was previously married to businessman Shalom Yeroushalmi for one year, but the pair called it quits in 2018. Now, she’s a single mother to her son, Elijah Javad, whom she welcomed in 2020.

Us confirmed in July that Umansky, 53, and Kyle Richards had separated after 27 years of marriage. The Bravolebrities subsequently released a joint statement confirming they “have had a rough year.” (Umansky and Richards, 54, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah, 35, whom she shares with her ex husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Umansky recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater. After the photos circulated, the two denied rumors that they were dating. An insider told Us last month that Umansky and Richards “aren’t getting along” after the handholding drama.

Reza Farahan, for his part, told Us at BravoCon that he was “very” surprised about Umansky and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star separating.

“That’s, like, shocking,” Farahan, 50, said, while Mercedes “MJ” Javid interjected that she doesn’t “necessarily” think the pair split.

Earlier this year, Farahan called Richards “the most overrated housewife” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. As for where he stands with her now, he told Us at BravoCon that the two saw each other in Las Vegas and moved past the drama.

“Literally, we saw each other, I walked up to her to greet her, and she’s like, ‘Truce,’” the Shahs of Sunset alum said. “So I was like, ‘Obviously.’ And we, like, hugged it out. And it was just like, you know, one of those catty feelings you have in the moment when you’re at Watch What Happens Live. It wasn’t like, ‘I want to slit your throat.’”

At the time, Farahan star explained that his comment was partly because he wanted Lisa Vanderpump to return to RHOBH. (Vanderpump, 63, left the show during season 9 on bad terms with Richards.)

After the episode, Richards clapped back at Farahan’s WWHL remark via social media.

“Wasn’t his show cancelled?” Richards commented on a fan account’s post, referencing Shahs of Sunset coming to an end in April 2022 after nine seasons. “And wasn’t he the first one voted off the Traitors? I can’t even be offended.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi