As Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship with Josh Allen continues to grow, so does her bond with his family.

The actress and the NFL star, both 27, made a sweet cameo in a video from his pregnant older sister Nicala Madden’s sex reveal party. “I’m Josh,” Allen stated in Nicala’s Sunday, March 24, TikTok upload, which featured several family members and friends revealing to the camera what they think the sex of her and husband Brayden Madden’s second child will be. “I’m Hailee,” Steinfeld added.

Noting he is the “brother of the mother,” Allen revealed that he thinks his sister’s baby is “gonna be a boy.” Agreeing with the athlete, Steinfeld stated, “I’m kinda feeling like it’s gonna be a boy too.”

Allen kept things casual at the family gathering by sporting a baby blue polo shirt, gray shorts, a baseball cap and flip-flops. Inspired by the party’s theme, Steinfeld wore a pink-and-blue striped button-up shirt over a matching tank, which she paired with jeans and white sneakers.

The couple’s sex reveal guess was the same as Allen’s parents, Joel and LaVonne, and his younger brother, Jason, and Nicala. (Allen’s younger sister, Makenna, was not featured in the TikTok post.)

Their suspicions were correct, as Nicala’s TikTok ended with a clip of her and Brayden releasing pink and blue balloons, with the pink ones floating away to leave only the blue balloons.

“Blessed to love on another baby boy 🥹💙,” she captioned her TikTok. “Kashtyn is going to make the best big brother ever. We love our boys so much and can’t wait for little brother to arrive in September 🥹.” (Nicala and Brayden welcomed their son Kashtyn, 12 months, in March 2023.)

@nicalamadden Blessed to love on another baby boy 🥹💙 Kashtyn is going to make the best big brother ever. We love our boys so much and cant wait for little brother to arrive in September. 🥹 #BoyMom #OhBoyCrew ♬ original sound – Nicala Madden

Allen and Steinfeld’s sex reveal party appearance comes nearly three weeks after Allen revealed he ripped his pants while attending Paris Fashion Week with the Hawkeye star. “My pants ripped at dinner 🙁🤣,” he hilariously tweeted on March 5. “Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris 😁.”

The two have been romantically connected since they were spotted hanging out together in New York City in May 2023, not long after Allen called it quits with his girlfriend of eight years, Brittany Williams. After a handful of more dates, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023 that their relationship was “going really great.” The insider added, “[They] laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

Allen addressed their relationship for the first time when asked about his reaction to seeing published photos of himself and Steinfeld kissing on vacation. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he told the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023.

Steinfeld has made several appearances with Allen and his family over the past few months, including shopping with his mother and supporting him at an October 2023 Buffalo Bills game. That same month, she and the quarterback also attended an NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers.

Allen’s teammate Dion Dawkins offered some insight into their relationship earlier this month. “Josh is in love. And if his girl is shopping and she’s like, ‘Josh, try these on,’ Josh is going to say, ‘Alright. I’ll try these on,” he shared while discussing Allen’s ripped pants moment on the March 12 episode of the Up & Adams Show With Kay Adams.