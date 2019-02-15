A less-than-romantic V-Day activity! Jennifer Garner was spotted leaving a boxing session in rainy L.A. on Thursday, February 14.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 46, was dressed down in a pair of black leggings, a light blue sweatshirt and black sneakers as she carried a gray jacket and a pair of red boxing gloves in her arms.

Earlier in the day, however, she got into the holiday spirit, showing off a set of heart-shaped pastries she appeared to have baked all before 7 a.m on Instagram Stories.

The Peppermint actress is also doing just fine in the romance department: Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since April.

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” a source told Us Weekly in October, with another source adding, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Things have progressed even further since then: An insider revealed to Us in November that the duo were still going strong and had even begun to talk marriage. “No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer,” the insider said at the time. “John has discussed marrying Jen.”

Garner’s divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, with whom she shares kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel 6, was finalized in November. The former couple wed in 2005 and filed for divorce in April 2017.

The Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star, 46, has no hard feelings as far as his former spouse’s new love is concerned. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source told Us in October. “They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

The twosome also recently reunited for a family church outing in L.A. on January 20.

