Justin Hartley Celebrates Wife Sofia Pernas With Gushing Birthday Tribute

Lots of love and laughter! Justin Hartley shared a heartfelt tribute via Instagram in honor of his wife Sofia Pernas’ birthday.

Hartley, 44, posted a series of snaps of the pair on Saturday, July 31, along with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day.” The former soap star continued, “Here’s to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!”

Pernas, 32, replied to her husband’s message, writing, “Can’t wait. I love you! 💕”

Several of Hartley’s This Is Us costars, also sent his new bride kind messages on her special day via the comments, including Mandy Moore, Griffin Dunne and Chrissy Metz.

The newlyweds have been married since May 2021 where they tied the knot in a “super intimate” ceremony, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. The insider added that his teenage daughter, Isabella, was there to witness the nuptials.

“Justin and Sofia had always been flirty friends on The Young and the Restless,” the insider added at the time. “Their chemistry is just off the charts.”

The couple first sparked marriage rumors after they were spotted wearing matching rings at the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier that month.

The Bad Moms Christmas actor previously shared a selfie with Pernas and Isabella for Valentine’s Day that February via Instagram Story. He captioned the snap, “#happyvalentinesday” alongside a red heart emoji.

News of Hartley and Pernas’ relationship was confirmed months after the actor filed for divorce from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause in November 2019.

The insider noted that the Little star reconnected with the Revenge alum “after his marriage to Chrishell imploded.”

Hartley was previously married to Lindsay Korman, whom he met on the set of Passions, for eight years before they split in May 2012. He later tied the knot with the Dancing With the Stars alum, 40, in October 2017 before their divorce two years later.

Us confirmed in January 2021 that he and the Kentucky native had finalized their divorce one year post-split. “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” another source explained at the time.

While the Smallville alum has remained relatively tight-lipped about their split, Stause frequently shared her emotional side of the story during season 3 of her Netflix reality series.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” the Under Construction author tearfully said on the show. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew. Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—king want answers.”