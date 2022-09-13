Kelly Rizzo’s ‘Heart Broke All Over Again’ Watching Emmys Honor Bob Saget

A bittersweet moment. Kelly Rizzo opened up about the emotional experience of watching the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget.

“I’ve been a wreck all day waiting for this,” the Eat Travel Rock founder, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 12, alongside a clip of the awards show’s “In Memoriam” segment. “My heart broke all over again. But I know he’d be proud for this recognition.” Rizzo added that it was “still so damn weird and surreal” to see the tributes to the late comedian, eight months after his death.

Saget — who died suddenly in January at the age of 65 — was celebrated during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards with a short clip from his time on Full House. “You can’t live for the future,” he said, in character as Danny Tanner, as photos of him flashed across the screen. “Just like you can’t live in the past.”

Rizzo has been open about the ups and downs of grieving her husband in the months since his death. “I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support,” the blogger said in a video on her Instagram Story in March, explaining that sharing her loss with the Raising Dad alum’s fans has helped her through this difficult time. “So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

She continued: “This whole grief thing is something that I’ve learned recently. A lot of people don’t really understand, don’t really like to talk about it. It’s not a very fun topic, but it’s something that at one point or another, we all go through. And even though I’m still very new to this world, I feel I’ve kinda had a crash course in it.”

In July, she reflected on the six-month anniversary of Saget’s death with an emotional Instagram post.

“6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband. 6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth,” Rizzo wrote at the time. “But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together.”

The Illinois native concluded her post with a message for the How I Met Your Mother alum. “We miss you so much, every day,” Rizzo wrote. “Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you.”