Spreading the love! Khloé Kardashian reminded her daughter, True, just how much she means to both of her parents in a cozy Instagram post days after ex Tristan Thompson‘s birthday.

“🕊 The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you! 🕊,” the Good American cofounder, 35, captioned a photo of herself and her daughter, 23 months, in matching white pajamas on Sunday, March 15. Thompson, 29, replied with three heart emojis.

When a fan asked in the comments if the sweet post meant the exes were rekindling their relationship, Kardashian simply responded, “It means [True’s] parents love her beyond measure.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Cleveland Cavaliers player have been through the wringer with their relationship, and called it quits for good in February 2019 after Thompson was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. He was previously unfaithful to the Revenge Body host while she was pregnant with True.

Despite all of their ups and downs, the former couple have worked hard to keep their coparenting relationship cordial. On the one year anniversary of the NBA star’s highly-publicized cheating scandal, a source told Us Weekly that the exes are “happily coparenting” but that “there are no plans for them to get back together.”

Two months earlier, the pair sparked speculation that they might be giving their romance another try when Thompson was seen at the annual Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas Eve bash. However, an insider revealed to Us in December 2019 that the reality star “still feels burned” by her ex’s actions.

“She’s trying to practice self-care and self-love, and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” the source added.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author admitted that she was ready to move on and put Thompson’s indiscretions behind her in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories at the end of 2019.

“Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t,” she wrote at the time. “Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.”

Later that month, a source confirmed to Us that “Khloé and Tristan are spending time together strictly related to True,” and that their daughter will always be their first priority — even if they aren’t together.