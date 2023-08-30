Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True is growing up too fast.

Kardashian, 39, shared via Instagram that True, 5, started her first day of kindergarten. In a carousel of sweet photos, True posed with her hand on her hip in a white polo and plaid skirt while smiling for the camera. Kardashian — who shares True and son Tatum, 13 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — then joined the photoshoot and posed while True sat on her lap. In the background of the photo, colorful balloons surrounded a sign that read “First Day of Kindergarten.”

“Kindergarten 🤍,” Kardashian captioned the post. “For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹 Next it will be prom 😫.” Celebrity friends were quick to gush over True in Kardashian’s comments section. Natalie Halcro wrote, “I’m not crying,” while La La Anthony added “So sweet” alongside heart eye emojis. Olivia Pierson praised, “Ooooooo Tutu,” and Yris Palmer commented, “Okay this is too cute!!!”

Kardashian often shares sweet mother-daughter moments on social media. Earlier this week, she posted a selfie with True and Tatum. She wrapped her arms around her kids and gave the camera a soft smile. “Mommy’s cubs,” she captioned the post.

She and True also looked fabulous while posing in Dolce & Gabbana earlier this month. For the shoot, Kardashian rocked a sheer leopard print dress and True matched her in a miniskirt. They held each other close while posing in front of a pool and mountainscape.

After welcoming Tatum in July 2022 via surrogate, Kardashian has been open about her thoughts on motherhood. In season 3 of The Kardashians, she explained to Kris Jenner how she didn’t feel a “complete bond” with Tatum yet. “When you compare it, between True and him, it’s a very different experience, like, the connection.” She continued, “With True, it took me a couple days to be like, ‘OK this is my daughter,’ but with him, it’s taken me months.”

Jenner, 67, reassured her daughter, “You’ve been through a lot. Your emotions are spent on trying to deal with trauma and all the stuff that you’ve been through, and I think that you have to remember that,” she said, referring to Thompson’s cheating and paternity scandals. “I mean, you have to give yourself a little bit of credit.”

In April 2018, Thompson, 32, was caught cheating on Kardashian days before she gave birth to True, but they worked through it and got back together. In February 2019, they split due to another cheating scandal, but continued to date on-again-off-again for years.

In November 2021, the couple’s surrogate became pregnant with Tatum. The following month, fitness trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to son Theo, 20 months, and claimed Thompson was the father. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 6, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.) A source exclusively told Us in December 2021, “This is a very sad time for Khloé. She really loves Tristan and still held a candle for him. She thought he might have changed his ways. Khloé now knows that Tristan was unfaithful to her when they were back together.”

Since, the two have amicably co-parented.