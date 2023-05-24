Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

News

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Seen Wearing Wedding Ring in Video Amid Messy Kroy Biermann Divorce: Details

By
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wears Wedding Ring Amid Messy Split From Kroy Biermann
Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Mixed signals? Kim Zolciak-Biermann was seen with her wedding ring on full display amid her messy split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, shared a video of herself via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 23, wearing the large piece of jewelry as she sipped from a cup. The social media upload comes after Zolciak-Biermann’s wedding ring was notably missing in a different video earlier this month.

Kim Zolciak Biermann Husband Kroy Biermann Relationship Timeline

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann: The Way They Were

Read article

In the previous post, the reality star was trying to play the online video game Fortnite — and eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out her empty left hand.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 8 that Zolciak-Biermann and the former athlete, 37, both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the former couple listed April 30 as their separation date.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wears Wedding Ring Amid Messy Split From Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Courtesy of Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Biermann, for his part, noted in his court filing that he is seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the reality star: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also requested ownership of the former couple’s home as he continues to look after the kids.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Shortly after the breakup news made headlines, the former NFL player raised eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at Zolciak-Biermann in his Instagram bio. “My ring Meant a Thing,” Biermann added to his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars tied the knot in 2011. Following their wedding, Biermann adopted the Florida native’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom she welcomed during previous relationships.

Dont Be Tardy Canceled Kim Zolciak Reality Show Ends After 8 Seasons

See the Zolciak-Biermann Family Through the Years: Kim, Brielle and More

Read article

Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest child seemingly showed support for her mother by unfollowing Biermann shortly after news broke about their split.

The divorce has continued to play out publicly after the Montana native requested in court docs earlier this week that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation. Biermann’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

Kim Zolciak Most Biting Comebacks About Real Housewives Costars Her Kids and More

Later, Haters! Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Most Biting Comebacks

Read article

According to a source, the pair’s stem from their financial woes. (In February, Us confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. An auction was initially scheduled for the following month — but it was ultimately canceled.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us about the duo, who reportedly owe over $1 million in back taxes. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories