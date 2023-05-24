Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wears Wedding Ring Amid Messy Split From Kroy Biermann

Mixed signals? Kim Zolciak-Biermann was seen with her wedding ring on full display amid her messy split from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, shared a video of herself via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 23, wearing the large piece of jewelry as she sipped from a cup. The social media upload comes after Zolciak-Biermann’s wedding ring was notably missing in a different video earlier this month.

In the previous post, the reality star was trying to play the online video game Fortnite — and eagle-eyed followers were quick to point out her empty left hand.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 8 that Zolciak-Biermann and the former athlete, 37, both filed paperwork to end their marriage after more than a decade together. Court documents obtained by Us stated that the former couple listed April 30 as their separation date.

Biermann, for his part, noted in his court filing that he is seeking “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of his four children with the reality star: sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also requested ownership of the former couple’s home as he continues to look after the kids.

Shortly after the breakup news made headlines, the former NFL player raised eyebrows when he seemingly threw shade at Zolciak-Biermann in his Instagram bio. “My ring Meant a Thing,” Biermann added to his profile, which previously read, “Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party.”

The former Don’t Be Tardy stars tied the knot in 2011. Following their wedding, Biermann adopted the Florida native’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom she welcomed during previous relationships.

Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest child seemingly showed support for her mother by unfollowing Biermann shortly after news broke about their split.

The divorce has continued to play out publicly after the Montana native requested in court docs earlier this week that his estranged wife undergo a psychological evaluation. Biermann’s filing came days after Zolciak-Biermann submitted her own motion requesting that he take a drug test, claiming that she is worried about her children’s safety in his care.

According to a source, the pair’s stem from their financial woes. (In February, Us confirmed that their mansion was in foreclosure. An auction was initially scheduled for the following month — but it was ultimately canceled.)

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship,” an insider exclusively told Us about the duo, who reportedly owe over $1 million in back taxes. “Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”