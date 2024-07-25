Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship has come to an end — again.

“I think it’s off. I mean, it’s off, it is off,” Pippen, 50, shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, July 24. “I feel like I’m good. I’m good.”

For now, she’s focused on spending her summer with friends and family, adding, “I just have to, like, enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Pippen and Marcus, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, were dating in September 2022. They made things Instagram official in January 2023, with a source exclusively telling Us at the time that they were “crazy about each other.”

The insider added: “They’ve been friends for years. She’s super comfortable with him and has always said he’d be a major catch for anyone.”

However, their relationship was met with some criticism, particularly from Marcus’ father. When asked by reporters in July 2023 if he approved of the pair’s relationship, Michael, 61, responded by responding, “No.” (Michael shares a basketball rivalry with Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.)

On an episode of her and Marcus’ “Separation Anxiety” podcast, Larsa admitted to feeling “embarrassed’ and “traumatized” by Michael’s comments. Marcus, meanwhile, took his father’s words with a grain of salt, stating, “I know my dad. Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Despite the drama, the two sparked engagement rumors after Marcus, 33, gave Larsa a promise ring and revealed they were looking for a wedding venue. “I feel like I love being married,” Larsa exclusively told Us at BravoCon in October 2023. “I think being married to someone who is growing and having a partner. … I feel like I am definitely going to get married again.”

Earlier this year, a source confirmed to Us that the couple had split after more than a year of dating. The news came not long after Larsa and Marcus unfollowed each other on Instagram and Larsa deleted photos of him from her profile. The breakup didn’t last long, however, as they followed each other later that month and were spotted spending Valentine’s Day together.

Just one month later, they called it quits and unfollowed each other once again. “Larsa and Marcus started to grow apart and had been spending less time together,” an insider explained to Us in March. “She realized they want different things out of life and weren’t on the same page in a lot of aspects.”

The source went on to note that there was “no bad blood” between the two and were leaving the door open “to a friendship down the road.”

Larsa and Marcus sparked a new round of reconciliation rumors in April after they were spotted holding hands during a Miami beach outing. Larsa’s Real Housewives of Miami costar Lisa Hochstein added fuel to the fire in May by calling them “two crazy kids in love” in an exclusive interview with Us.

“She’s always busy with her brands. She works really hard. I don’t even know how many shows she’s doing, but she’s always doing a show or a brand deal or breaking up or making up with Marcus,” Hochstein, 42, shared. “They’re both dear friends of mine. So I support them no matter what happens.”