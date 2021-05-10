Always their No. 1! Lori Loughlin was treated to sweet tributes from her daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, on her first Mother’s Day since being released from federal prison.

“You are the best. period. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗💗💜💜💜💜💜💜,” the YouTuber, 21, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, May 9, alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of her mom, now 56, rocking a slip dress. Comments were disabled on the post.

For her part, Bella, 22, shared a collage of mother-daughter pics from her childhood. “Mama bear,” she captioned the post.

The touching messages from Loughlin’s daughters come nearly five months after Us Weekly confirmed the Full House alum was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Loughlin served nearly two months behind bars for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal. When the actress returned home, she “had a very emotional reunion” with her children, a source exclusively revealed in December 2020.

More than one year after their March 2019 arrests, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May 2020. The twosome previously maintained their innocence, denying they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters would be accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not play the sport. After accepting the conditions of a judge’s plea deal, the couple were officially sentenced in August 2020.

The When Calls the Heart actress completed her two-month prison sentence early and wrapped up her 100 hours of court-ordered community service earlier this year. She is left with two years of supervised release.

Us exclusively confirmed in April that Mossimo, 57, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, three weeks ahead of schedule after surrendering to prison in November 2020. Later that month, he completed his required stay in home confinement. He still has 250 hours of community service to log, as well as two years of supervised release.

The duo, who wed in 1997, paid their combined $400,000 in fines last year. A source revealed shortly after their sentencing that the couple didn’t “want to serve their prison sentences at the same time” to ensure that “one parent [would] be free to provide emotional support” to their daughters.

“Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade,” the insider added.

Now that Loughlin and her husband are reunited, they’re turning their focus toward their relationship. The pair downsized to a smaller home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of California and are hoping to start over.

“They can start anew and work on their marriage together as the whole college scandal has taken a toll on both of them, as well as their marriage,” a source exclusively told Us in April.