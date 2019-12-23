



Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth walked down the aisle on December 23, 2018. But a year later, amid the estranged couple’s divorce, the singer shared a poignant message about putting herself first.

“Been seeing a lot of posts about self love and care during Christmas! I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season!” Cyrus, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 2. “Take time off, relax , enjoy warm meals , indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING! Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing!”

The Grammy nominee noted that she has “been trying to be super gentle on myself” as of late — even when she is doing something as simple as going for “a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning.”

“Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care!” she continued. “Today I did a light round of Pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice ! Maybe some yoga with my big sister later (after the big dinner I’m having w my mama and papa tonight).”

Cyrus shared the post on what would have been her first wedding anniversary with Hemsworth, 29.

The Last Song costars, who dated on and off for nearly 10 years before marrying, surprised fans when they announced via Instagram that they quietly tied the knot at their Nashville-area home.

However, less than eight months later, Cyrus’ rep told Us Weekly that the pair had separated: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The Hunger Games star filed for divorce from the Hannah Montana alum 11 days after news broke of their breakup, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Cyrus quickly moved on with Kaitlynn Carter, but they went their separate ways in September. The “Slide Away” singer then started seeing Cody Simpson in October. Breakup rumors swirled around her and the “Golden Thing” singer, 22, last week after he was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray, but his sister, Alli Simpson, told the Daily Mail Australia that he and Cyrus are still “together, for sure.”

Hemsworth, for his part, was briefly linked to actress Maddison Brown in October. He is now seeing model Gabriella Brooks. A source recently told Us, “His family approves of [Gabriella] and really likes her, which is very important to him.”