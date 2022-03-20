Taking sides? While attending Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza Chile set, one fan made it crystal clear which side of the Miley Cyrus-Nick Jonas breakup they supported.

“‘F–k Nick Jonas,’” the “Wrecking Ball” songstress, 29, read during the Saturday, March 19, concert. “I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it! Just one of the other signs!”

Cyrus headlined Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday, singing some of her massive hits. She donned a metallic turquoise jumpsuit, leather boots, gloves and a set of mirrored sunglasses as she read off audience signs, which also included requests for her to sing “Hoedown Throwdown” and punch someone in the face for their 21st birthday (she declined). Though she made it clear that the Jonas sign wasn’t her words, it made a great segue into her 2008 single “7 Things.”

The Hannah Montana alum notably was linked to the Jonas Brothers crooner, 29, between 2006 and 2007. Amid their whirlwind romance, Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas served as the opening act for her Best of Both Worlds tour in 2007.

“We got to be on the Hannah Montana episode on the Disney Channel,” Kevin, 34, recalled during the brothers’ Chasing Happiness documentary in June 2019. “That changed girls for Nick forever. When he met Miley, I think that kid’s head exploded.”

In the Amazon Prime film, the Scream Queens alum admitted that once he met Cyrus, he “actually knew what it felt like” to be in love and started writing more love songs.

The Last Song star — who later married Liam Hemsworth in December 2018 before their August 2019 split — has been equally candid about their young love since their December 2007 split.

“Nick and I loved each other,” the “We Can’t Stop” performer told Seventeen in 2008. “We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn’t fun.”

Following their split, Cyrus made headlines when she seemingly crooned about him in her “7 Things” song, wearing a dog tag like he had in the video.

“I was angry when I wrote ‘7 Things.’ I wanted to punish him, to get back at home for hurting me,” she wrote in her 2009 Miles to Go memoir. “It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a heart. My heart knew from the start that it was going to be a love story. Why does he get a love song? Because I don’t hate him. I won’t let myself hate anybody.”

The twosome have been on much better terms through the years, even keeping up with one another’s lives via social media.

“I’ve been following Nick Jonas on Instagram,” Cyrus previously said during a Zach Sang Show interview in August 2020. “Have you ever gone and looked and seen that all the sudden that you’ve been unfollowed or you’ve unfollowed someone and, like, didn’t mean to? … My thing unfollows people sometimes. People hit me up and say, ‘Why did you unfollow me?’ And I didn’t unfollow them. I think, like, a little saboteur, like, goes into my phone and, like, unfollows and follows people for drama.”

Nick eventually moved on with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who he married in December 2018. The couple announced that they welcomed a daughter via surrogate in January. Cyrus, for her part, has been getting closer to drummer Maxx Morando.

“It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of the Bolt voice actress and the Lilly musician, 23. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together.”

