Trouble in paradise? Nick Lachey admitted that he’s had to sleep on the couch after arguments with wife Vanessa Lachey.

The 98 Degrees musician, 49, made the comment during the live Love Is Blind season 4 reunion on Sunday, April 16, while speaking to cast member Kwame Appiah.

“Take it from me — even in married life, we have to sleep on the couch from time to time. Still happens, still happens,” Nick joked. Vanessa, 42 — who has been married to the Kentucky native since 2011 — then gave the audience a telling look.

The remark came after the duo — who have cohosted the Netflix reality dating show since season 1 debuted in 2020 — asked Kwame if he still sleeps on the couch from his former bachelor pad following his marriage to Chelsea Griffin.

“Throughout my single life … I’d sleep on the couch a lot,” Kwame explained, noting that if he ever “spend[s] the night on the couch” now, he wakes up before Chelsea and joins her in bed.

Nights on the sofa aside, Vanessa has stood by Nick amid his recent legal woes. In March, the “What’s Left of Me” singer was ordered to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings one year after an altercation with celebrity photographer Jody Santos in Beverly Hills. Per video from the incident, the Masked Singer alum cursed at Santos and attempted to grab her phone after she took photos of him and Vanessa. One day later, Nick addressed his actions via social media.

“Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel,” he tweeted in March 2022. “I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done.”

Vanessa, for her part, has supported her husband without condoning his actions.

“Vanessa likes to look at the bright side of things. She stands by Nick, but she agrees that he didn’t handle the situation correctly,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “He behaved inappropriately. She says this whole ordeal has been a wake up call and that we can all learn from it, especially Nick.”

The “I Swear” crooner has no problem with learning as he goes. Earlier this month, he opened up about rolling with the punches of marriage during an appearance on the Today show.

“[Our friends] come to us for [relationship] advice, which is the most foolish thing you could ever do,” the boy band member quipped. “We have absolutely no clue what we’re doing, I don’t think anyone really does. Do what works for you and hold on for dear life.”

The couple share three kids — sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 6, and daughter Brooklyn, 8. Nick was previously married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006. The exes’ relationship was documented on the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which ran from 2003 to 2005.

Nick hinted at the struggles of sharing your personal life with the world via reality television during Sunday’s reunion.

“When you do something like this and you put yourself on TV and people watch, they feel entitled to have an opinion and that’s fair because it’s television,” he told the Love Is Blind season 4 cast. “But there’s only one truth and that’s the truth that you all live every day. So, you’re gonna hear a lot of noise out there; talk out there. Live your truth.”

Simpson, 42, for her part — who has since moved on with husband Eric Johnson — told Vanity Fair in May 2009 that she didn’t think Newlyweds negatively affected her and Nick’s marriage.

“Because we enjoyed watching those episodes, and that will always be a time I cherish,” she said. “It made me understand what marriage is, what love is, what commitment is.” She and Johnson, 43, share daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 4, and son Ace, 9.

The Ultimatum cohost, meanwhile, has also spoken positively of his experience with the reality series.

“That show gave me a chance to kinda show who I was,” Nick said during a November 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Because when you’re in a band, like, a boy band, nobody really knows who you are as a person. So, all of that chapter of my life is obviously closed. The show gave me a great platform to say, ‘Hey, this is who I am.’”