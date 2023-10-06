Olivia Wilde Throws Shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance

In a world obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance, Olivia Wilde is not following suit.

Wilde, 39, threw shade at the pair’s blossoming relationship via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 5, sharing a tweet that reads: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

While the actress didn’t provide any of her own commentary — or context — alongside the repost, the person who wrote the initial tweet gave an explanation for her message.

“Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved,” the user wrote in a follow-up tweet, referring to the insane amount of influence the singer has on this planet. (Hours after Swift, 33, was spotted supporting Kelce, 34, at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game last month, sales of the tight end’s jersey reportedly spiked 400 percent. Meanwhile, 35,000 people registered to vote in the U.S. after the Grammy winner encouraged her fans via Instagram to make sure they were prepared for the next presidential election.)

As for her relationship with Kelce, “Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

The duo were first linked in July after Kelce lamented how he wasn’t able to meet Swift following her Eras Tour show in Kansas City. After extending an invitation to the artist to catch one of his games, Swift caused a frenzy when she sat next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, at the Chiefs vs. Bears game in late September — which she followed up by attending the Chiefs game against the New York Jets the following week.

Travis, for his part, “is completely smitten” with Swift, a second source told Us.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” Travis later told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, of Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bears game. Travis continued on the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast: “She looked amazing,” he gushed at the time. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Prior to her relationship with Travis, Swift briefly dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy following the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

Wilde, for her part, shares a mutual ex-boyfriend with Swift: Harry Styles. Wilde and the “Golden” singer called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating. Last month, she settled her custody battle with ex-fiance Jason Sudekis, with whom she shares son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, after years of drama.