Home for the holidays! Priyanka Chopra gushed over her fiancé, Nick Jonas, as he arrived in India for Thanksgiving.

“Welcome home baby …” the Quantico alum, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of herself nuzzling the 26-year-old singer’s face on Thursday, November 22. Chopra tagged the pic Delhi, India.

Jonas also shared an Instagram video of himself leaving New York via helicopter on Wednesday, November 21. “See you later NYC …” he wrote.

The couple, who got engaged in July after two months of dating, have been in preparation mode lately as their big day inches closer. “The wedding is happening in India in December,” a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly last month.

As for the specifics, a second insider told Us, “They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Chopra celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower in October. Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas were among those in attendance to fête the bride at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City.

The actress later enjoyed her bachelorette party in Amsterdam. Chopra bonded with future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, throughout the festivities, which took place earlier this month.

The “Jealous” singer swooned over his fiancée at the time. “I am fully insta stalking you ….” he commented on photos of the Baywatch star during her bachelorette party. “You are so beautiful.”

