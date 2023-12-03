Blake Lively and Taylor Swift cuddled up at Beyoncé’s London premiere of her Renaissance documentary, quickly inspiring fans to Photoshop their respective partners in the shot.

Lively, 36, and Swift, 33, posed for a photo during the Thursday, November 30 premiere, where they hugged on a couch and the Gossip Girl alum rested her hand on her pal’s thigh. Clever fans couldn’t resist swapping the heads of Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, over the women’s faces.

Reynolds, 47, clearly approved of Instagram user @karthiknjartist’s handiwork and reposted the masterpiece onto his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3.

“I feel like I should remember this,” Reynolds, who married Lively in 2012, jokingly captioned his upload.

The married couple have been friends with Swift for years, the latter who even publicly revealed the names of the eldest Reynolds kids (daughters James, Inez and Betty, respectively) in her songs. Lively gave birth to her fourth child with the Deadpool star earlier this year, whose moniker has not been publicly shared.

Amid Swift’s romance with Kelce, 34, Lively and Reynolds have championed the new couple. The Grammy winner even invited the pair to join her at the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game in New Jersey on October 1.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Reynolds told Extra of sitting in the private box with his wife, Swift and more famous faces. “The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that you usually only reserved for the Super Bowl. But, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening.”

Since then, Reynolds started following Kelce on Instagram and frequently drops “likes” on the athlete’s posts.

Kelce first expressed interest in Swift in July when he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City, even planning to gift her a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number. The pair didn’t connect and a “butthurt” Kelce revealed the failed attempt on his “New Heights” podcast. One of Swift’s friends eventually heard the story and passed along news of Kelce’s crush.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce told .WSJ Magazine last month. “She [texted me and] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Nearly two months later, Swift attended her first Chiefs game dressed to the nines in team gear. The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) singer has since stepped out at three more games.

“They’re in love,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November, noting that they’ve started using the L-word to each other. “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis.”

Swift is currently staying at Kelce’s KC pad after completing the South American run of her Eras Tour last month. She returns to the stage in February in Japan.