Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce Are the New Blake Lively, Taylor Swift in Funny Meme

By
Ryan Reynolds Made Us LOL With Travis Kelce Meme Inspired by Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce Raymond Hall/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift cuddled up at Beyoncé’s London premiere of her Renaissance documentary, quickly inspiring fans to Photoshop their respective partners in the shot.

Lively, 36, and Swift, 33, posed for a photo during the Thursday, November 30 premiere, where they hugged on a couch and the Gossip Girl alum rested her hand on her pal’s thigh. Clever fans couldn’t resist swapping the heads of Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, over the women’s faces.

Reynolds, 47, clearly approved of Instagram user @karthiknjartist’s handiwork and reposted the masterpiece onto his Instagram Story on Sunday, December 3.

“I feel like I should remember this,” Reynolds, who married Lively in 2012, jokingly captioned his upload.

Inside-Taylor-Swift-s-Friendships-With-Blake-Lively-and-Ryan-Reynolds-216

Related: Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The married couple have been friends with Swift for years, the latter who even publicly revealed the names of the eldest Reynolds kids (daughters James, Inez and Betty, respectively) in her songs. Lively gave birth to her fourth child with the Deadpool star earlier this year, whose moniker has not been publicly shared.

Ryan Reynolds Made Us LOL With Travis Kelce Meme Inspired by Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Courtesy of Blake Lively/Instagram

Amid Swift’s romance with Kelce, 34, Lively and Reynolds have championed the new couple. The Grammy winner even invited the pair to join her at the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game in New Jersey on October 1.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Reynolds told Extra of sitting in the private box with his wife, Swift and more famous faces. “The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that you usually only reserved for the Super Bowl. But, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening.”

Since then, Reynolds started following Kelce on Instagram and frequently drops “likes” on the athlete’s posts.

When Blake Lively Clarified That Her Trainer Is Not the Father of Her Children Ryan Reynolds

Related: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Most Savage Trolling Moments

Kelce first expressed interest in Swift in July when he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City, even planning to gift her a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number. The pair didn’t connect and a “butthurt” Kelce revealed the failed attempt on his “New Heights” podcast. One of Swift’s friends eventually heard the story and passed along news of Kelce’s crush.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce told .WSJ Magazine last month. “She [texted me and] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Nearly two months later, Swift attended her first Chiefs game dressed to the nines in team gear. The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) singer has since stepped out at three more games.

weekend-deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

“They’re in love,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November, noting that they’ve started using the L-word to each other. “Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis.”

Swift is currently staying at Kelce’s KC pad after completing the South American run of her Eras Tour last month. She returns to the stage in February in Japan.

In this article

Blake Lively Shares Photo of Herself Pumping Breast Milk Instead of Attending the 2023 Met Gala

Blake Lively
Stars Whove Battled Mental Health Issues

Ryan Reynolds
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories