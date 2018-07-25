Sending a message? Selena Gomez was spotted wearing an inspirational graphic T-shirt one day after her childhood friend Demi Lovato’s overdose and subsequent hospitalization.

“Keep the faith,” the back of the “Back To You” singer’s top read as she stepped out for breakfast with friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 25.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 24, that paramedics went to Lovato’s L.A. house at 11:37 a.m. local time. A source told Us that the 25-year-old singer, who revealed she relapsed last month after six years of sobriety, was given Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergencies. Hours later, Lovato’s rep confirmed that she was “awake and with her family” after the incident.

Gomez, 26, met Lovato on the set of Barney and Friends when they were 7 years old. While the two women have had their ups and downs over the years, the Hotel Transylvania 3 voice star publicly supported the release of Lovato’s October 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, which documented her mental health and substance abuse struggles. While Gomez has yet to publicly comment on Lovato’s recent relapse, her mother, Mandy Teefy, shared a sweet tribute to her daughter’s friend.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you. The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles,” Teefy captioned an throwback photo of the pair on Tuesday via Instagram. “My heart hurts.”

This is not the first time that Gomez has worn a bold T-shirt after breaking news. The 13 Reasons Why producer stepped out in a black shirt that featured the phrase “Only the Strong Survive” written on its front pocket three days after her ex Justin Bieber’s quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

An insider told Us Weekly at that time that Gomez “doesn’t care” about Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 and again from November 2017 until their March split.

Bieber, meanwhile, reacted to the news of Lovato’s overdose, describing the situation as “very sad” to TMZ on Wednesday.

“No, I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family for sure,” the 24-year-old singer told the outlet. “I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

