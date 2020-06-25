Festive friends! Stassi Schroeder celebrated her birthday with former Vanderpump Rules costars including Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor following her and Doute’s firing from the series earlier this month.

The pregnant birthday girl turned 32 on Wednesday, June 24, and partied with her fiancé, Beau Clark, and friends at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney‘s L.A. home.

In photo posted by the Daily Mail, the New Orleans native was spotted arriving at her former costars’ home wearing a white sundress and brown wedge heels. Clark, 40, wore jeans, a black tee and blue baseball hat and carried a bag as the pair was photographed at their friends’ front door.

Doute, 37, who along with Schroeder was let go from the Bravo series earlier this month for past racist actions toward former costar Faith Stowers, arrived on her own to the house. She was photographed carrying a dish of food in one hand and a bouquet of flowers in the other.

Taylor, 40, for his part, showed up in a golf cart (he lives down the road) and was dressed casually. The Michigan native, whose wife, Brittany Cartwright, is in her home state of Kentucky following her mom’s trip to the ICU, has also come under fire for his past racist remarks. He, however, has not been fired from the show.

Schroeder’s bash came one day after the Next Level Basic author announced via Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl. Us Weekly broke the news on June 13 that the former Bravo star is pregnant with her first child.

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some,” Clark wrote alongside a photo with his fiancée announcing the couple’s baby news on Tuesday, June 23. “She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… 🎶“She’ll be a motherf*cking WOMAN!!!🎶 #thankful.”

The Basically Stassi alum shared a similar photo announcement, which Doute later shared on her Instagram Stories, despite having ups and downs in their friendship over the past few years.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more,” a source told Us exclusively on Wednesday. “While they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another.”

An insider told Us on June 9 that the He’s Making You Crazy author and Schroeder’s feud “is not exactly over,” but the pals have “touched base about all of the recent news about them coming out.”

Both were fired for their actions toward Stowers, 31, after she spoke in an Instagram Live earlier this month about the pair accusing her of a crime in 2018 that she didn’t commit.

A rep for the women told Us on June 12 that “they want to move forward.”

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledge what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” the rep added.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go from Vanderpump Rules for past racist remarks.