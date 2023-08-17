Mya Allen is “still healing” from her breakup from Oliver Gray after his infidelity — and is finally breaking down exactly how she learned the truth.

“I found out in, like, September [2022] about the cheating,” the Summer House star, 27, said during the Thursday, August 17, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “Here’s the thing, with people that are liars, who knows if I actually know the full scope of what happened to this day? But, he did send me an email [at the] top of this year.”

Mya — who previously blocked Oliver from all of her social media accounts after they split — explained that she reached out to Oliver before Summer House season 7 aired so that he could come clean before she found out “through the grapevine.” According to Mya, her now-ex wasn’t “super responsive” until his recent email correspondence.

“First, he was like, ‘Oh, I waited to send this email because it was the holidays [and] I wanted you to enjoy your time with your family.’ Like, ‘Because I’m a good guy,’ basically. … This is all self-serving, but OK,” Mya recalled to host Nick Viall. “It was bulleted with every indiscretion, including IG handles [and] full names.”

While Mya claimed she “never looked up” the women listed in Oliver’s email, she alleged that he broke down exactly what he did with each individual. “I haven’t read this in a while, but there was one point where he was like, ‘We exchanged semi-nude photos between the months of this and this,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘Dude!’”

While Oliver has not addressed the cheating scandal or the alleged email, Mya proclaimed on Thursday that he has “not learned” from the drama.

“I think he’s a serial cheater,” she succinctly said, before noting “it’s sick” that Oliver sent her links of all the women he had been involved with throughout their year-long relationship. “I wonder how long it took him to send it? Did he talk to his therapist about it? Did they think it was a good idea? I have lots of questions but, also, [when] we were figuring out [our relationship status], I had no idea it was 11 women at this time.”

Mya claimed that, initially, she had heard that Oliver cheated on her with “one girl,” but the timeline was “hazy” since they had yet to become an exclusive couple. While Mya thought she was “done” with Oliver at the time, they went to couple’s therapy “because I wasn’t speaking to him anymore.”

Mya confirmed during a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and Oliver split back in September 2022 because “he wasn’t who I thought he was.”

Her costar Danielle Olivera then claimed during her own appearance at WWHL later in February that Oliver had been unfaithful.

Mya — who joined Summer House during season 6, with her costars introducing her to Oliver on camera — added on Thursday that she is “still healing” from the split and hopes to move on with her life.

“I just don’t want to give Oliver any power and so, I have to empower myself to trust that not everyone out there is out to hurt me,” she concluded. “He, obviously, [is] like [a] blip in the radar, mistake made. … Why am I going to let this one guy f—k up the rest of my life and what could be promising with somebody else? What he did has nothing to do with me.”