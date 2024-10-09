Taylor Swift replicated a sweet game day moment with pals Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Same girls, new bump,” Mahomes, 29, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 9, sharing a pic with Swift, 34, and Bell.

In the snap, Brittany cradled her baby bump — she is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Patrick Mahomes — while Swift and Bell stood on either side of her and sipped drinks. The pair each rested a hand on Brittany’s belly. While Swift sipped out of a bedazzled No. 87 tumbler (a nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s jersey number), Bell opted for a can of Garage Beer, a brand owned by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Taylor, Brittany and Lyndsay, who is married to Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, previously struck the same pose during the 2023-2024 NFL season when Lyndsay was pregnant with her and Blake’s second baby. During the AFC Wild Card game in January, Swift and Brittany cradled Lyndsay’s bump while bonding in the suite. The three women all wore red puffer coats with their partners’ jersey numbers on the front. Swift and Brittany’s were custom-made by Kristin Juszcyzk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyzk.

Weeks later, the trio watched the Chiefs win the AFC Championship. Brittany shared a similar photo in which she and Swift rubbed Lyndsay’s bump.

The Chiefs later won the 2024 Super Bowl in February, which all three women attended. When the current NFL season kicked off last month, Swift, Brittany and Lyndsay once again joined forces to support the team.

Swift has only been present at Chiefs home games at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium so far this season. She attended the Monday, October 7, game against the New Orleans Saints with her dad, Scott.

Swift slayed in head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood, including a plaid corset and matching miniskirt. She accessorized her look with glitter freckles and wore her hair in a high pony. Brittany, meanwhile, opted for a red pleather two-piece and a blinged-out “15” necklace in honor of quarterback Patrick’s jersey number, while Lyndsay sported a “Chiefs Super Bowl Champions” sweatshirt.

The suite on Monday also played host to a number of other wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players, including Chariah Gordon and Sheawna Weathersby. In an Instagram Story video shared by Gordon after the Chiefs won, Swift asked how she was feeling.

“I think we feel really good,” Gordon replied. “We’re 5 and 0 going into a bye week. It is perfect.”

Swift then chimed in, adding, “Perfect is the word. … Sorry, for photobombing myself.” (Swift and Gordon were standing in front of a framed Eras Tour poster, which hangs beside an NFL photo of Travis, 35.)

Swift and Travis started dating in summer 2023, making their public debut at a Chiefs game that September. One month later, the couple posed for a pic with Gordon and her fiancé, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.