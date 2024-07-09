Celebrities are just like Us — even they sometimes get facts about Hollywood’s biggest stars mixed up.

While chatting about Sophie Turner on the Tuesday, July 9, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb admitted she was unaware of the actress’ true nationality. “First of all, I did not know she was British,” Kotb, 59, told cohost Jenna Bush Hager. “I really didn’t. I had no idea. Have I not heard her speak? Was that the first time?”

Bush Hager, 42, pointed out that Turner, 28, famously used her English accent on the hit show Game of Thrones, but the show was not one Kotb seems to have watched. “Not everybody’s glued to all the things,” she stated. “Some people put on a British accent to act.”

After Bush Hager agreed with her remark, stating, “Well, that’s true,” Kotb proceeded to burst into a fit of giggles.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

The hilarious moment came up while the TV personalities discussed Turner’s new ad for St-Germain Liqueur. In the video, Turner seemingly lists what she’s looking for in a romantic partner while requesting a drink at a bar.

“I’m looking for something different, fresh, fun. I’m very particular. … Has to be bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that’s welcome at any party. Sweet but not too sweet. Am I asking too much or do you think I’ll find it?” she asks the bartender, who tells her she already has. Picking up the drink the bartender made, she states, “Truly the whole package.”

After watching the ad, Kotb quipped that Turner is “having it her way.” Bush Hager, for her part, added, “I think she’ll find it alright.”

Turner sparked relationship rumors with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, not long after her split from Joe Jonas. The pair were married for four years before Jonas, 34, filed for divorce in September 2023. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the exes — who share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2 — said in a joint statement at the time.

Two months after their temporary custody agreement expired in January, Turner filed legal paperwork in Florida requesting that their divorce case be reactivated. A representative for Jonas told Us Weekly in a March statement that the “filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution.” Jonas filed new court docs to continue their settlement negotiations in May.

Related: Sophie Turner and Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson's Relationship Timeline Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stanley Zhu Sophie Turner hopped back into the dating game with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson shortly after her split from Joe Jonas — and the couple haven’t stopped traveling since. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. As the exes reached […]

Amid her divorce drama, Turner has continued to grow close to Pearson, 29, with whom she went Instagram official in January. “[She] never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly,” a source exclusively told Us in January, adding that Turner “couldn’t help but fall” for Pearson.

Turner recently declared her plans to have a “hot-girl summer” in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published on Monday, July 8. “My recipe for a hot-girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids, hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails—you know, which ones—and enjoying the sun, long may it last,” she shared. “As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap.”