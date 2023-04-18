Not holding back. Tom Sandoval slammed Miraval Resorts for implying he stayed at the Arizona location while Raquel Leviss sought out treatment for her mental health.

“I’m beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 17. “They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life.”

Earlier this week, the Arizona location posted a now-deleted photo on their social media page that featured an empty bar with the caption, “You know that it’s our time, these are the best days of our life. 🍸,” which are lyrics to the Bravo show’s theme song.

“In a continuous effort to be healthy and work on myself, I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try to find some peace. Miraval clearly isn’t the place for that,” Sandoval continued. “Special shout-out to the general manager who refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post ‘in poor taste.’ Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work to be better.”

The TomTom co-owner has come under hot water as of late due to the aftermath of his affair with Leviss, 28, which led to the breakup between him and his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix. The former couple called it quits after nine years of dating once the Paradise City actress, 37, learned of her ex’s infidelity.

Once news broke of the scandal — known by Pump Rules fans as Scandoval — the pair’s costars rallied around Madix to support her during the breakup. The couple faced scrutiny while they filmed the season 10 reunion special last month.

When news of the scandal broke in March, Leviss hinted she faced struggles with her mental health in her apology to Madix. The California native revealed that she sought out a counselor as she reflected on her struggles with seeking “emotional validation” through her intimate connections.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 14, that Leviss was seeking out mental health treatment amid the ongoing fallout from her affair with the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement from Leviss’ rep read at the time. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Following the news of Leviss’ decision to seek treatment Pump Rules alums Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan alleged that the former beauty queen was at a “spa” instead of a mental health facility.

“Not a mental facility! It’s a Spa Resort,” Madrigal, 38, wrote in an Instagram comment on Pump Rules fan account @realvanderpump’s post about Leviss’ treatment on Saturday, April 15. Kathan, for her part, commented, “She’s at a spa,” on @glorifiedgossipgirl’s account that same day.

However, a source exclusively claimed to Us on Saturday that Leviss “is absolutely not at a ‘spa,’ Miraval Resort, or otherwise.”

The insider added, “People looking to jump on the bandwagon for relevance and spreading misinformation and rumors should not only consider Raquel’s circumstances but also consider all of the people struggling with their mental health who are watching how people are reacting to this situation. It will only make it harder for them to seek help.”