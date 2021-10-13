Planning for the big day. As Lala Kent shared a sneak peek at her wedding dress before marrying fiancé Randall Emmett, Jax Taylor addressed fan speculation about his place on the guest list.

“Just curious what happens with the taping of your wedding and being able to have your friends that sadly are no longer on the show at your wedding?” one fan commented on the 31-year-old reality star’s Tuesday, October 12, Instagram post, tagging both the 42-year-old Michigan native and former costar Stassi Schroeder.

Taylor answered the fan’s question, writing, “Tough question…”

Hours earlier, Kent teased her wedding gown with a slideshow of snaps from a dress fitting.

“In honor of having a beautiful conversation with my stylist and dear friend @alexandrareneestyle, I wanted to share my wedding dress that I was going to wear on April 18th 2020,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder captioned her post. “This dress was custom designed by Alex & @pronovias. Alex surprised me with ‘Dad’ written inside of a heart, that was going to be on my veil. This was the very first fitting. 3 days later, the nation locked down due to COVID-19.”

Fellow Vanderpump Rules alums weighed in with their thoughts on the Utah native’s look.

“Fit for a freaking QUEEN,” Schroeder, 33, commented, while Brittany Cartwright — who married Taylor in June 2019 — added three heart-eyes emojis.

In December 2020, Taylor and Cartwright, 32, announced their departure from the hit Bravo series after several seasons to focus on their growing family. (They welcomed son Cruz in April).

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote via Instagram last year. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

Schroeder, for her part, was let go in June 2020 following resurfaced racially insensitive comments she’d made about former costar Faith Stowers years prior. Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired.

Emmett, 50, popped the question to Kent in September 2018 during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after nearly one year of dating.

“I can’t stop calling him my fiancé,” she told Us Weekly after the proposal. “My face hurts from smiling! I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

The film producer was previously married to Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 6. He and the Give Them Lala author were originally set to tie the knot in April 2020 before postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking,” Emmett previously told Us in May 2020 of when they decided to delay the big day. “And then I couldn’t get it together to go back to work. And she’s like, ‘Listen to me, pull it together, get your ass back to work, we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, it’s not the end of the world. I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this.’ It was just one of these moments where you’re like, ‘I got the best partner in the world.’”

By August 2020, the couple set a new date for the following year but postponed their plans once again. The model revealed via Instagram in June that the pair moved their wedding to 2022.