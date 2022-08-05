2016

After locking lips in their video for “The Way,” Grande and Miller often dodged questions from interviewers about their connection. They finally made their relationship Instagram official with a 2016 post of her holding the rapper in a headlock and laughing.

The duo continued to collaborate, releasing the track “My Favorite Part” on Miller’s 2016 album The Divine Feminine. In May 2018, however, they broke it off after nearly two years of dating.

Four months later, following the “2009” musician’s accidental overdose death, Grande expressed her heartache. The “pov” crooner shared a touching video of the Pittsburgh native and wrote how “mad” and “sad” she was about the tragedy. “I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to,” she captioned the post.