Armie Hammer’s Most Controversial Moments Over the Years

Rape Allegation

Effie Angelova claimed during a March 2021 press conference with renowned women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred that the Straight White Men star had “violently raped [her] for over four hours” in L.A. in April 2017. “He repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face,” Angelova alleged, saying she “thought that he was going to kill” her. Hammer’s attorney denied the “outrageous allegations” in a statement, telling Us that the star “has maintained that all of his interactions with Ms. Angelova — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance.” The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed to Us that it was investigating the alleged incident.