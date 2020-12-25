What a whirlwind! Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner family is always fun, wild and at times hectic, and 2020 was no exception.

Us is looking back at the biggest moments from the reality TV family over the past year, including Kim Kardashian’s lavish 40th birthday celebration.

The KKW Beauty founder flew her family and some of her closest friends to a private island in October amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite getting some backlash for traveling amid the worldwide health crisis, the birthday girl and her squad made it a week they would never forget.

“Her birthday party was so much fun, and she had an absolute blast,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “Even though she’s getting backlash for taking her friends away, she doesn’t care. She wanted to celebrate turning 40, and she’s happy with where she’s at in life and knows who she is and is more confident than ever.”

Khloé Kardashian also had a few memorable events transpire this year. Us broke the news in August that she and Tristan Thompson had rekindled their romance after calling it quits in February 2019.

The couple, who share daughter True, bonded amid the pandemic especially after Khloé, 36, tested positive for the virus. The Good American cofounder, however, was not alone in her positive diagnosis; Kanye West also battled COVID-19.

“It was so incredibly scary,” Khloé told Ellen DeGeneres in October. “It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day.”

While some of the family was making up and overcoming health issues, others were breaking up. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ended their relationship in May after nearly three years together.

The Flip It Like Disick alum, who briefly checked himself into rehab the same month to deal with “past trauma,” has since been spotted out on dates with a few different models in Los Angeles.

Even Rob Kardashian, who often stays in the background, made a social media comeback ahead of his return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians — one month after the family announced in September that the E! show would be ending in 2021.

Scroll down to relive all the biggest moments in 2020 for the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash and Kylie Jenner’s Forbes mishap.