Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

January 2015

Three months later, the actress gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, James, slightly ahead of schedule. “The baby came early but everyone is happy and healthy,” a source told Us at the time.

Reynolds later praised his spouse for her humor throughout the delivery. “My wife is the real, I mean she is a mercenary,” he told Conan O’Brien in August 2015. “At one point in the middle of the delivery, the doctor’s cell phone went off and she said, ‘Oh, no. Go ahead, take a personal call. Feel free.’ She was cracking jokes in the delivery room.”