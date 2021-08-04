Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

July 2021

The 6 Underground actor gave fans insight into the early days of his romance with Lively during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds explained. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star called their relationship something “out of a fairy tale,” noting things moved quickly between them. “A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did,” he continued. “We’ve been together almost 10 years. That’s, like, 45 years in Hollywood terms.”