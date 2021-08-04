Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Timeline

November 2020

“I love being a girl dad,” Reynolds told Access. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined.” The Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place alum noted that he and Lively try to be “as present as possible” while raising their girls.

“We don’t split up like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together,” he explained. “I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”