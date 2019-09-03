June 2015

The model remembered his relationship with the Vegas performer fondly in June 2015, telling Us, “That time of my life, it was great. It was fun, it was crazy, it was chaos…The limelight, the entertainment business, the lifestyle — period.” He also called his former spouse a “loving, caring person,” adding, “There was ups and downs. We’re not perfect people, obviously. There’s things that she did, there’s things that I did…I think all of that is just from being young and everything plays a part into it…[but] I have so many great memories, they outweigh the bad. For us to split up and me say that, it should speak very loudly.”