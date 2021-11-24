Celebrity BFFs

Lea Michele and Kate Hudson

Hudson has supported Michele in immeasurable ways since the July 2013 passing of Michele’s boyfriend Cory Monteith. Chief among them: She opened her home up to Michele to hide out. “There’s so many different emotions and to kind of have people watching every step of the way. But to have that time at [Hudson’s] home to just really be in private with this for a moment — before getting back to work and before going home — I’m just so thankful to her,” Michele has said.