Brad Pitt and George Clooney

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Clooney explained his longtime friendship with his Ocean’s Eleven costar Pitt. “Brad is one of the great guys,” he said. “We’re good friends, but it’s different from what people think, meaning we don’t spend a lot of time together. He has been to my home in Como; we motorcycle together. But [sometimes I don’t see him often].”