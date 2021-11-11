Adele, Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous,’” Adele told Rolling Stone in November 2021 of her L.A. neighbors. “I’m very British like that. We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.’”