Anna Camp and Brittany Snow

Not only have Camp and Snow played onscreen BFFs in three Pitch Perfect installments, but off screen they’ve become inseparable. Ahead of Camp’s wedding to Skylar Astin in 2016 (the two have since split), Snow celebrated her friend in style at a country-themed bachelorette bash. When Snow married Tyler Stanaland in March 2020, Camp was one of her many aca-awesome costars to attend the Palm Springs bachelorette party and California-based nuptials.