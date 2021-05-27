Regé-Jean Page and Sterling K. Brown

The Bridgerton actor recalled being starstruck when he first met Brown in 2016 at a party, telling Variety in May 2021 that he told the This Is Us star, “I just want to be you” upon seeing him. “And Sterling just smiled patiently and let me do that and then talked me through how not to be overwhelmed by this room,” Page remembered. “He reassured me and said, ‘You’ve got stuff ahead of you. You can breathe.'”

Brown recognized Page from his role in Roots, telling Variety, “I remember thinking, ‘Look at this dude doing the damn thing.’ He had this wonderful swagger about him.” Since their initial meeting, the two have become good friends who Page has turned to for advice on many occasions. “He’s talked me through a couple of things that scared me,” Page said.