Eva Longoria

“I’m Mexican. I’m a Texican. We celebrate on the 24th,” the Let’s Get married actress exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “We don’t really do the Christmas morning, like, wait [for] Santa. Somehow Santa came at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents.”

The Desperate Housewives alum continued: “We do the huge meal and presents and all of that the night of the 24th. We usually go to mass at midnight. That’s tradition.” She added that tamales are a must for the holiday season in her family, joking, they are packed up in a “Ralph’s plastic bag” and must be handed out evenly or becomes a “war” between the aunts. “You have to count out the tamales,” Longoria said.