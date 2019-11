Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges

The Pitch Perfect star and the Pretty Little Liars alum announced their engagement on October 24. “I’m so proud to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife,” Bridges captioned a series of post-proposal photos via Instagram. Devine, meanwhile, revealed that he popped the question over the weekend and joked, “Have fun planning the wedding. I’ll be there for the cake tasting.”