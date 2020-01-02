Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn

The Magic Mike star proposed to the model on Christmas Eve after nearly a year of dating. “Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both,” he announced on Instagram on New Year’s Eve. In her post, Garrn gushed, “Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is – so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer.”