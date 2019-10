James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

The brother of Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend Thevenet with a sweet Instagram post on October 6. “She said OUI,” the entrepreneur captioned a photo of the couple, with the bride-to-be showing off her sapphire engagement ring, after he teased the proposal in his Instagram Stories. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news.”