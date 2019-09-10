Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck





The Saturday Night Live alum announced her engagement to the writer in September with an Instagram slideshow of the couple’s vacation in France, where Shattuck popped the question. The last photo in the gallery showed a beaming Slate with her new engagement ring.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” she wrote. “I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going .”.”