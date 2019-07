Jillian Rose Reed and Marty Shannon

The Awkward actress posted a sweet announcement of her engagement in July. “I knew a long time ago that I’d spend the rest of my life with you, but getting to say YES 💍has been the most incredible feeling in the world! I love being your fiancé, and I’m so in love with this life we’ve created ✨,” the MTV star captioned an Instagram photo of her embracing her new fiancé.