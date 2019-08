Sarah Ramos Matt Spicer

The actress announced her engagement to the Ingrid Goes West director on July 30. “My brand just got 100x more engaged,” she captioned a pic of the future spouses via Instagram. Several of her famous pals congratulated them in the comments. “So so pretty congratulations budge!” her former Parenthood costar Mae Whitman wrote. Brittany Snow added: “Lil sis!!!!!! CONGRATS YOU TWO.”